University of Texas regents Monday afternoon officially appointed J.B. Milliken, former president of the University of Nebraska system, chancellor of the 14-campus Texas system.
Regents named the veteran higher-education administrator sole finalist as chancellor Aug. 4 but were required by state law to wait at least 21 days before taking a final vote.
Milliken, 61, served from 2014 until the end of May as chancellor of the City University of New York, which has seven community colleges, 11 four-year schools and six graduate, honors and professional schools. He previously was president at NU and before that was senior vice president of the University of North Carolina system.
Larry Faulkner, a former UT-Austin president, has been serving as interim UT system chancellor since Bill McRaven stepped down at the end of May. McRaven, a retired admiral, cited health problems, as well as a desire to teach, write and pursue other interests.
Milliken has dealt with health problems as well, notably throat cancer for which he underwent months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. UT officials say his physicians declared him free of cancer as of the summer of 2017.
A native of Fremont, Nebraska, Milliken earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska and a law degree from New York University.