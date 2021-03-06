Fortenberry talks impacts of pandemic on business with Fremont community

Moving forward past the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the impacts the pandemic have had on the world will be felt for a long time.
“With Zoom meetings, telework, telemedicine, distant learning, tele-education, the advances that we are making in this digital sphere are really phenomenal,” he said. “And as much suffering as the pandemic has caused, we are taking a leap here digitally, which has huge, huge implications for a lot of things.”
On Friday morning, Fortenberry spoke with leaders, business owners and members of the Fremont community at a virtual discussion hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s great to see you guys and great to be back home, and thanks for everything you’re doing to keep Fremont the wonderful place to live and work and raise a family that it is,” he said.
The event was attended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer.
Additionally, representatives from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Fremont Housing Authority, American Family Insurance Agency, Great Plains Communications, Pinnacle Bank and the Fremont Family YMCA attended the event.
Fortenberry spoke about the effects of the pandemic on the digital era, including having to be able to provide more rural areas with high-speed internet.
“But this has big, big implications for the future, particularly for communities like Fremont where you are in proximity to major urban areas for the marketing of goods,” he said. “And yet, people who want a more pastoral life, a more small-town, community-oriented life can live in a place like Fremont, but telework nearby and still have access to larger city services when needed.”
With the pandemic, Fortenberry also said huge advances in telehealth services had also been made.
“Distance learning as well opens up huge new opportunities, and we’re not even talking about the advances that can be made for the farming community through precision agriculture, as well as the expanded marketing for specialty crops, as well as e-commerce for small businesses,” he said.
In Congress, Fortenberry said he would push metrics of what he called the ecosystem of livability, which includes telehealth, telemedicine and tele-education services, as well as small business options.
“I think this has big, big implications for the old model of what we call rural development, which I think is a term that needs to be updated,” he said. “...I think this is here to stay and has huge, huge implications for a whole variety of outcomes, public benefit outcomes as well.”
In using software like Zoom to communicate virtually, Fortenberry said communities already in place are able to enhance their productivity.
“It can advance existing communities and increase productivity, but it is very hard to create an initial community,” he said. “That has to be face to face with a sense of mission, a place-based strategy, but then it can be exercised with this technology.”
In instances like the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Fortenberry said the pandemic had an effect on the federal government working with the private sector to move health efforts quicker.
“We can do these things when there is a focused intensity, and that pandemic brought that about in terms of health,” he said.
Fortenberry also spoke on the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to businesses. He said the effort was part of a bipartisan consensus to act quickly after the pandemic started to affect businesses.
“Our entire staff turned into a constituent outreach operation,” he said. “And we tried to aggressively work with small business associations, you guys in the chamber, as well as bank by bank, person by person to just get in front of this.”
With round two of the PPP becoming available, Fortenberry said he was proud of the efforts made.
“When is the last time you ever heard of a major federal initiative centered on small business? You haven’t,” he said. “So this is a sea change, and I think it elevated the idea of how important small business is to the well-being of America.”
Stan Darling, vice president of Pinnacle Bank in Fremont, said his office had been “knee-deep” in PPP applications and asked Fortenberry if there were any plans to extend the application period past March.
“Many of us here in our office here in Fremont are getting requests daily from new people that want to get into the first round, let alone the second round,” he said. “And we just need more time to help as many people as we can.”
Fortenberry said he wasn’t aware of any plan, but said he would try to find out if that was being considered.
With the next COVID-19 relief bill entering debate in the Senate, Fortenberry said he had voted against it, stating that only 9% of the last package was directly related to COVID relief.
“The rest of it’s an ideological grab bag,” he said. “Those considerations need to go through what we call a regular order democratic process in Congress and not just be piled on in pandemic considerations.”
Fortenberry said last year, Congress was intent on a “massive federal airlift” to help save the economy and healthcare system, which he said could not be done as a piece of regular spending anymore.
“I think we’re pretty close to turning a corner on this pandemic, honestly,” he said. “But it’d be my considerate hope that we can return some normalcy, even in Congress as to the way in which we govern and stop using broad packages like this to try to ram through with things unrelated to healthcare considerations.”
Fortenberry also spoke on the prospect of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which he said deals with a fine balance with the performative capacity of a business.
“The problem with doing that is that large corporations can absorb that, and smaller businesses can’t,” he said. “And when that happens, you’ll tilt the playing field to large corporations, and that’s not fair. So I think we need to make strong progress obviously for better wages for everyone, but not impose that in this sort of manner from Washington.”
During the discussion, Fortenberry commented on the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol.
“The Capitol now looks like Baghdad. I’ve been calling it the ‘Green Zone,’” he said. “With 8-foot fencing and razor wire, you don’t even have to look both ways anymore to cross the street, because it’s all blocked off.”
Fortenberry called the storming an “invasion” that was “both dramatic and traumatic.”
“Hopefully, we can get past this very quickly and reopen with additional safeguards and security so that business can become normal,” he said. “But this is the people’s house, and that would be a very important sign that the nation is getting past all of this.”
Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea thanked Fortenberry for taking time to talk with members of Fremont and the chamber, which Fortenberry called a “wonderful organizing platform” for the community.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for our community and the state of Nebraska,” she said. “You’ve been an amazing advocate for us, and we truly appreciate all that you’ve been doing.”