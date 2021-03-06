Fortenberry talks impacts of pandemic on business with Fremont community

Stan Darling, vice president of Pinnacle Bank in Fremont, said his office had been “knee-deep” in PPP applications and asked Fortenberry if there were any plans to extend the application period past March.

“Many of us here in our office here in Fremont are getting requests daily from new people that want to get into the first round, let alone the second round,” he said. “And we just need more time to help as many people as we can.”

Fortenberry said he wasn’t aware of any plan, but said he would try to find out if that was being considered.

With the next COVID-19 relief bill entering debate in the Senate, Fortenberry said he had voted against it, stating that only 9% of the last package was directly related to COVID relief.

“The rest of it’s an ideological grab bag,” he said. “Those considerations need to go through what we call a regular order democratic process in Congress and not just be piled on in pandemic considerations.”

Fortenberry said last year, Congress was intent on a “massive federal airlift” to help save the economy and healthcare system, which he said could not be done as a piece of regular spending anymore.