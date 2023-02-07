Shawn Shanahan-Brown is inviting people to enjoy some 1920s-style fun, while benefitting a modern-day project.

Fremont Health Foundation will host its 2023 Annual Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Christensen Field. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. in the building at 1914 Christensen Field Road.

Those who attend can take part in a 1920s Speakeasy Experience.

Attendees can dress in 1920s-style attire or semi-formal dress, said Shanahan-Brown, executive director of development and community health for Fremont Health Foundation/Methodist Fremont Health.

“It’s going to be super, super wonderful,” she said of the event. “The Speakeasy Theme is a secret entrance into the event, allowing all parties to participate, be engaged and have a great time.”

Funds raised will go to the Cancer Capital Campaign to purchase a new linear accelerator. This is new radiation equipment, which will decrease the number of days patients will receive radiation due to its higher accuracy and accounting for the breaths they take during treatments.

“We currently provide radiation to patients from over 60 counties,” Shanahan-Brown said. “So we are excited to continue to offer radiation oncology in our community and our facility to enhance cancer treatment for local patients.”

The foundation has an annual gala. Each year, the foundation partners with the hospital to help meet the highest need.

This year, it was determined that gala funds will support the Cancer Capital Campaign.

It’s a $2.4 million project with a little more than $1 million raised before the event with hopes to have the campaign finished by the end of this year.

Shanahan-Brown is looking forward to Saturday night’s fundraiser.

“We have sold 50 tables and will have a little over 500 guests; It is our largest attended gala,” Shanahan-Brown said. “We will have over 19 live auction items and over 50 silent auction items with opportunities to do a wine and spirits pull and a game of chance where the winner could win jewelry or cash.”

The event also will feature a new “Fighter Wall” on which attendees can write names of anyone – such as a family member, friend or co-worker—impacted by cancer. These names could include a loved one who passed from cancer or someone who’s overcome it or who is going through it.

Terry and Linda McClain of Fremont are the 2023 Spirit of the Fremont Health Foundation Award and will be recognized at the gala.

“They’ve been highly involved with the hospital and the foundation and multiple areas within our community,” Shanahan-Brown said, adding that the McClains are a great choice for the honor.

Shanahan-Brown expressed appreciation to sponsors for their support.

Table sponsorships are full, but individual tickets still can be purchased for $120 each by calling 402-727-3566.

Shanahan-Brown encourages people to come to the event.

“I hope people attend to continue to support our local hospital and foundation to allow us to continue to grow and enhance and offer some of the exact same treatments you would get in your larger cities,” she said.

She believes people will enjoy the gala.

“I promise a great time,” she said. “Moving forward, we all will know someone who will be impacted by cancer and by supporting this event and this night, they will be able to receive radiation through our new, enhanced linear accelerator locally in our own facility.”