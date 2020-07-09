Fountain Springs Apartments opens to first tenants, next buildings ready this fall

For the tenants who have moved into the first open units at Fountain Springs Apartments, Robert Fields said they’ve fallen in love with its quietness and spaciousness.
“The move-in process was really easy for them because of the size of the hallways, the generous doors,” he said. “It’s a modern design, so we’ve taken into account all of the things that you’d want to have if you were moving into an apartment.”
Despite about a month of delays, one of the nine proposed buildings at Fountain Springs Apartments on N. Yager Road, opened up to its first residents on June 1, originally planned for May 1.
“So we had about a 30-day delay between product supply,” Fields said. “The COVID didn’t affect our labor pool, but it definitely got into our supply.”
The apartment complex, designed for people ages 55 and over, will have 24 units in each building for a total of 216 units. The first building has about 20 units pre-leased so far.
Fields, who is chief manager of Anew Development, said three buildings have been built, with the other two having their units under construction. The second, which has two tenants signed on, will be ready by Sept. 1, while the third should be ready in October, he said.
“That’s a lot of paint and sheetrocking and other stuff in a very short time, so that’s going to go well,” Fields said. “We already have our flooring and our appliances for the first eight units, but the other 16 units are going to be waiting for a while to get the appliances in.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t impact the project from a labor perspective, Fields said cabinetry shipments have been delayed and appliances are hard to get a hold of.
“We haven’t had any trouble with domestically purchased items, but things that are coming from overseas are getting real difficult right now,” he said. “And I anticipate that’s going to continue until we either start building that stuff domestically or if we can get some deals.”
One of the domestic suppliers that won a bid for the project was Abe Krasne Home Furnishings at 450 N. Main St. Owner and President Howard Krasne said as the business provides flooring, appliances and furniture, it is always on the watch for up-and-coming projects.
“Bob reached out to us and him and I visited, and he presented us with a set of plans,” he said. “And then we worked with him in helping develop a product that we felt would be suitable for the application.”
Krasne said he was excited for the project to finish and commended the work that had been done so far.
“The apartments are beautiful, and they’ve created a niche for those 55-and-older individuals that want to maybe move out of their homes into smaller dwellings and not have to worry about yard work and maintenance issues,” he said. “There’s definitely a need in Fremont for a community like that, and I think they’re going to fill that niche really well.”
But for the residents who have moved into Fountain Springs Apartments, Fields said they’ve been fans of the building’s large kitchens and built-in washers and dryers.
“And we have pets, which is something that we hadn’t done in the past, and we’re doing it now,” he said. “And boy, it’s a surprise that the first building’s got about 75% pets.”
Fields said he was thankful for the city and local suppliers and labor pools for the attention and cooperation that they’ve given the project.
“It’s been just phenomenal,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed building here in Fremont, which is just a fabulous town.”
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the apartment complex was Fountain Springs Estates.
