Fountain Springs Apartments opens to first tenants, next buildings ready this fall

“That’s a lot of paint and sheetrocking and other stuff in a very short time, so that’s going to go well,” Fields said. “We already have our flooring and our appliances for the first eight units, but the other 16 units are going to be waiting for a while to get the appliances in.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t impact the project from a labor perspective, Fields said cabinetry shipments have been delayed and appliances are hard to get a hold of.

“We haven’t had any trouble with domestically purchased items, but things that are coming from overseas are getting real difficult right now,” he said. “And I anticipate that’s going to continue until we either start building that stuff domestically or if we can get some deals.”

One of the domestic suppliers that won a bid for the project was Abe Krasne Home Furnishings at 450 N. Main St. Owner and President Howard Krasne said as the business provides flooring, appliances and furniture, it is always on the watch for up-and-coming projects.

“Bob reached out to us and him and I visited, and he presented us with a set of plans,” he said. “And then we worked with him in helping develop a product that we felt would be suitable for the application.”