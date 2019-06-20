Theodore P. Arndt, Elkhorn; Pamela L. Hopkins, Fontanelle; Brendan M. Kelly, Omaha; and Melinda B. Wicks, Sioux City, Iowa, have submitted applications for appointment as District Judge in the 6th Judicial District consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Dakota City, Dakota County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Dakota County Courthouse, 1601 Broadway St., district courtroom, Dakota City, beginning at 10 a.m. on July 9. The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.