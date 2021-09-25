Four centenarians share their stories

It was an innocent meeting. She was on a date with another young man. They were going to see a movie when he stopped to talk with a group of friends on that corner.

One of those guys would become Bell’s future spouse.

“I liked his smile,” she said. “He had the most beautiful smile and he was so kind to everybody.”

They married in 1941 and he served in the military. She remembers the rationing Americans had to do during World War II.

Many items were needed for the war effort.

“We were having to ration sugar and nylons and coffee,” she said. “I think there was a ration on shoes at that time, too.”

The Bells were married for 57 years before his death. They had a son, Chester, who died a few years ago.

Bell still cherishes memories of traveling with her husband. They went to Europe, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Hawaii.

After her spouse died, Bell and a friend, whose husband also died, went on cruises together.

Bell worked for 29 years in the dietary department of a veterans hospital. She attributes her longevity to exercise and a good diet.