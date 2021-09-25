Four centenarians share their stories

How did Frances McIlheran live to be 102 years old?
“I just didn’t die,” she said with a sly smile.
The good-humored woman offered no health tips when asked to share the secret of living a long life.
Instead, she and three other Nye Square residents simply enjoyed fellowship and a little limelight when they were honored on National Centenarians Day.
Each wearing a tiara, the four women sat in a row of comfortable chairs in a large lobby area on Wednesday. Lemonade was served from the “Fountain of Youth” and attendees were treated to Swedish meatballs and tortilla rollups.
Honorees paused to remember their earlier days.
Dorothy Bell recalled the rationing that took place during World War II. Marcella Prokop and Dorothy Wilkening remembered the hard days of the Great Depression. McIlheran recalled the stores she and her husband owned years ago.
Here are a few of their stories:
Dorothy Bell
Dorothy Bell, who turned 100 on Feb. 22, was born in Letts, Iowa, in 1921.
Her parents knew each other for a week before they wed and were married 60 years.
Bell met her husband, Chester, on a street corner.
It was an innocent meeting. She was on a date with another young man. They were going to see a movie when he stopped to talk with a group of friends on that corner.
One of those guys would become Bell’s future spouse.
“I liked his smile,” she said. “He had the most beautiful smile and he was so kind to everybody.”
They married in 1941 and he served in the military. She remembers the rationing Americans had to do during World War II.
Many items were needed for the war effort.
“We were having to ration sugar and nylons and coffee,” she said. “I think there was a ration on shoes at that time, too.”
The Bells were married for 57 years before his death. They had a son, Chester, who died a few years ago.
Bell still cherishes memories of traveling with her husband. They went to Europe, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Hawaii.
After her spouse died, Bell and a friend, whose husband also died, went on cruises together.
Bell worked for 29 years in the dietary department of a veterans hospital. She attributes her longevity to exercise and a good diet.
“I exercised a lot. I would walk to the ninth floor (of the hospital) and walk down all the floors, two times a day,” she added.
Her recommendations for a long life?
“Don’t drink and don’t smoke – especially smoking,” she said. “I think that’s very bad for people.”
Bell has lived at Nye Square for 10 years. She’s tried to teach her family to be honest and that it’s OK to make mistakes – as long as you learn from them.
Marcella Prokop
Although not quite as talkative amid the merry chatter of folks attending the centenarian festivities, Marcella Prokop smiled as she watched the activity around her.
Now 101 years old, Prokop was born on a farm in Leigh. She had a younger sister and went to high school.
She remembers the dry years of the Great Depression.
“It was hard to make anything grow,” she said.
She remembers the dust.
“It seemed like it choked everything,” she said. “Nothing was growing.”
Prokop was 22 when she married her husband, Anton, in 1942. They lived on a farm, where they grew corn and wheat. They had two sons.
Like Bell, she remembers the rationing – especially that of gasoline.
Prokop believes one reason she’s lived so long is because she’d worked hard. She did clerical work in her earlier years.
She has lived at Nye Square for three years. She exercises each day and attends activities almost every day.
Such things seem to be indicative of her outlook.
Prokop believes the secret to living a long life is to “keep moving.”
Dorothy Wilkening
Born on a farm near the edge of Telbasta, Dorothy Wilkening attended a country school near her home.
She remembers the Great Depression.
“We were poor, but we didn’t know the difference because everybody was poor,” she said.
Her family grew corn and oats. She members shocking oats, which by definition means gathering sheaves of grain and stacking them upright in a field for drying.
Wilkening attended the country school near her home until eighth grade.
Because her parents couldn’t afford to drive her to Fontanelle, which offered school until 10th grade, she lived with a family there, working as a hired girl to pay for her food and lodging.
She and her husband, Alvin married in 1939. She described Alvin as kind and good-looking.
The Wilkenings moved to a farm 7 miles north of Arlington. She remembers helping her husband pick corn by hand.
During the drought, the ears of corn were only about 4 inches long.
The Wilkenings were married for 37 years and had three daughters. She enjoyed baking and sewing clothes for her children.
Alvin died of cancer in 1976. A few years later, Dorothy married Alvin’s cousin, Henry Wilkening, whose first wife, Agnes, had died.
“I didn’t change my last name,” Dorothy said, smiling.
Henry Wilkening had served in the U.S. Army during World War II, first in the medical corps and then in the infantry in Europe.
Through that marriage, Dorothy gained a stepson and his wife.
Henry and Dorothy were married for several years until his death.
Dorothy Wilkening is hard-pressed to pin down a single, happiest time of her life.
“I’ve been happy all my life,” she said.
She attributes her longevity to her genes.
“My mother lived to over 100 and some of her family also did,” she said.
Wilkening loves Salem Lutheran Church at Fontanelle, where she still belongs to a church circle. She’s been able to attend meetings, but during the pandemic attended via Zoom, said Michelle Emanuel, Nye Square director of life enrichment.
For almost six years, Wilkening has lived at Nye Square, where she attends classes, plays games and is part of the walking club.
Her advice to those wanting to live a long life: “Just take it a day at a time. You also have to believe in God.”
Frances McIlheran
The eldest of the honored centenarians, Frances McIlheran was born in 1919 in Grafton and is 102 years old.
She attended school through college. Her dad owned the Grafton bank, where she worked.
Her future husband, Al “Mac,” was a salesman who often stopped at the bank.
In a 2014 Tribune article, Frances said her mother frequently invited Al over for dinner.
“… My dad liked oyster stew and Mac ate the oysters for him; He didn’t eat the oysters,” she said, adding, “They pampered (Mac) something terrible.”
The McIlherans married in 1939 and moved to Fremont in 1947.
McIlheran bought a grocery store at First and Pebble streets in Fremont. He called it Mac’s Food Center. He later bought a store at West Military Avenue, which he ran for 15 years.
The McIlherans worked at the grocery store together and would come home to discuss the problems of the day.
“That way, we solved a lot of problems,” she said.
During their marriage, they enjoyed trips to Colorado and California. For their 50th anniversary, her sister took them on a trip to Venice, the Greek islands, Turkey and Rome.
They moved to Nye Square years ago. She’s now lived here for 18 years.
The McIlherans had four children. Today, she also has 12 children, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In 2014, the McIlherans celebrated 75 years of marriage and Al was 102 years old when he died in January 2018.
Looking back, Frances said she’s enjoyed most of her life.
“There were a few lumps,” she said.
Ask Frances about her favorite food and she’ll say “chocolate.”
Did chocolate help her live to be 102?
“I suppose,” she said.