Four dead following collision with semi near Scribner

Four people have died following a collision between a semitrailer truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:45 a.m. east of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275.

Two adults and one child died on the scene following the collision. A second child was transported to Methodist Fremont Hospital in Fremont, where they were later pronounced dead.

All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are working to identify the victims.

Highway 275 from the County Road 13 Boulevard to County Road 15 is closed for east and westbound traffic. Traffic is now being routed toward U.S. Highway 77 north to Nebraska Highway 32 by West Point.

The accident was handed over to the Nebraska State Patrol, who will provide further information on the incident.

This is a developing story.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.