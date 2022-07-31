Four vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash south of Fremont

A four-vehicle accident that occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday closed U.S. Highway 77 just south of the Platte River Bridge near Valley View Golf Course.

Multiple patients were transported via ambulance to Methodist Fremont Health while one patient was transported from the scene by medical helicopter, according to Saunders County scanner traffic.

Two of the four vehicles involved in the accident ended up on their sides. One car with a smashed front end could be seen in the grass on the edge of the golf course, facing west. The fourth vehicle, located farthest south on U.S. 77, came to a stop on the shoulder, also facing west.

The Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department and the Fremont Fire Department responded to the accident scene along with law enforcement personnel from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. A Wahoo Police Officer also was helping to direct the detoured traffic on Nebraska Highway 109.

