Fourth annual Fremont Chamber Beer Fest to provide business networking

With each year that the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Beer Fest is held, Executive Director Tara Lea said businesses up the ante a little bit.
“They come and see what somebody else is doing, and they’re like, ‘I’d better try harder next year. I’m going to add this or just have a lot more fun with it,’” she said. “So it is just a really, really fun three-hour event, and it’s great for our businesses and obviously great for the community members as well.”
The fourth annual Beer Fest will take place 5-8 p.m. Thursday on the upper level of the downtown parking garage. The 21+ event costs $20, and tickets can be bought at chamber.fremontne.org or at the door.
Lea said the idea for Beer Fest came after the chamber wanted to step away from the “old-school, pipe and drape trade shows” for businesses.
“We wanted to get the word out about our members, but nobody wanted to go sit in a booth all day and do a trade show,” she said. “So we spiced it up a little bit.”
The event will have 48 of the chamber’s members taking part this year, Lea said.
“Each member — we are calling them ‘beertenders’ — will have some kind of craft beer, fun beer,” she said. “A few of them will have the old staples of the Busch Light or Bud Light, but for the most part, we told them to get creative.”
With admission, attendees will receive a Beer Fest glass and get to drink a 3-ounce sample when visiting a business’s table.
“Then they go to the next member and try their sample and just make their way around to as many booths as they want,” Lea said. “So it’s just a good chance to give our members a captive audience for those two or three minutes that folks are trying that sample of their beer.”
Attendees will also be able to eat brats cooked by First National Bank of Omaha, Lea said.
“Last year, the chamber tried to take that over and they weren’t as good,” she said. “So it’s good to have the grillmasters back and taking care of that for us.”
As last year’s event was limited to 200 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lea said this year’s Beer Fest will have a larger limit of 300.
“A lot of our vendors have individual snacks, so we’re trying to keep things as COVID-friendly as possible in that regard just so we don’t have any problems,” she said. “But thank goodness it’s outside and still an activity that you can do even with COVID going on still.”
Along with getting to network with businesses in the Fremont area, Lea said Beer Fest is also just a way for them to get exposure to the community.
“People can drive by it every day, but they have no idea what actually happens behind closed doors,” she said. “So it’s great to have those businesses interact with the general public and really be proud of the businesses that we have here in Fremont and the amazing things that we have going on.”