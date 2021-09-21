Fourth annual Fremont Chamber Beer Fest to provide business networking

With admission, attendees will receive a Beer Fest glass and get to drink a 3-ounce sample when visiting a business’s table.

“Then they go to the next member and try their sample and just make their way around to as many booths as they want,” Lea said. “So it’s just a good chance to give our members a captive audience for those two or three minutes that folks are trying that sample of their beer.”

Attendees will also be able to eat brats cooked by First National Bank of Omaha, Lea said.

“Last year, the chamber tried to take that over and they weren’t as good,” she said. “So it’s good to have the grillmasters back and taking care of that for us.”

As last year’s event was limited to 200 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lea said this year’s Beer Fest will have a larger limit of 300.

“A lot of our vendors have individual snacks, so we’re trying to keep things as COVID-friendly as possible in that regard just so we don’t have any problems,” she said. “But thank goodness it’s outside and still an activity that you can do even with COVID going on still.”

Along with getting to network with businesses in the Fremont area, Lea said Beer Fest is also just a way for them to get exposure to the community.