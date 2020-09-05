Fourth-grader dedicates summer to cleaning up litter in area parks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before Carter Paulson would begin playing or working out at his local playground, there was always something he had to do first.

It didn’t matter how early in the morning it was, Carter would always begin the morning by picking up trash that accumulated around the park.

“There was usually a lot of trash from people throwing stuff on the ground,” Paulson, a fourth-grade student at Howard Elementary School, said. “I wanted to clean it up and make a difference in the world.”

From there, the idea for Carter Cares took shape. Kelly Paulson, Carter’s mother, said he wanted to clean up parks across the area.

“He just didn’t like all the trash and he decided he wanted to do all the parks,” she said.

So, that’s exactly what Carter did.

During the summer, Carter has spent weekends cleaning up almost every park in Fremont. He hasn’t been alone in his efforts. The selfless work has captured the attention of others in the area, including Casey Vaughan, the executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.

“Keep Fremont Beautiful loves to see our youth get involved in bettering our environment,” she said. “Carter saw a problem in our environment and created a solution.”