Fourth-grader dedicates summer to cleaning up litter in area parks

Before Carter Paulson would begin playing or working out at his local playground, there was always something he had to do first.
It didn’t matter how early in the morning it was, Carter would always begin the morning by picking up trash that accumulated around the park.
“There was usually a lot of trash from people throwing stuff on the ground,” Paulson, a fourth-grade student at Howard Elementary School, said. “I wanted to clean it up and make a difference in the world.”
From there, the idea for Carter Cares took shape. Kelly Paulson, Carter’s mother, said he wanted to clean up parks across the area.
“He just didn’t like all the trash and he decided he wanted to do all the parks,” she said.
So, that’s exactly what Carter did.
During the summer, Carter has spent weekends cleaning up almost every park in Fremont. He hasn’t been alone in his efforts. The selfless work has captured the attention of others in the area, including Casey Vaughan, the executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful loves to see our youth get involved in bettering our environment,” she said. “Carter saw a problem in our environment and created a solution.”
Vaughan said Carter’s efforts are appreciated by the city. She was present at Carter’s last park clean-up, which took place on Aug. 30 at John C. Fremont City Park.
She said around 17 additional volunteers also showed up for the pick-up.
“Carter thanked everyone for coming and he told us what made him want to begin doing this,” she said.
In addition to free vehicle litter bags that were distributed to volunteers, Vaughan said other kids signed a “pledge to end litter.”
“One of my favorite sayings is that, ‘it may not be my trash but it’s my environment,’ and Carter is shining a light on litter in our community,” Vaughan said.
Carter only has about three parks left untouched and the family plans to hit them soon. Kelly said she’s glad more and more people are coming out to participate in the pick-ups.
“I think it’s cool that it’s getting other people out,” she said. “It gets the word out more for other people to start picking up their trash so we don’t have to do it.”
On a personal level, Kelly said watching her son dedicate so much time to the community is special.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” she said. “He’s dedicated to everything that he does. He sets his mind on something and he accomplishes it.”
Littering isn’t a difficult problem to solve in Carter’s mind.
“It destroys the environment and hurts the world,” he said. “Just don’t litter.”
