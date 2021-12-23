FPD gives out Christmas cheer for minor traffic violations

This holiday season, Fremont residents who committed minor traffic violations were greeted with a festive surprise.

Alanna Huenniger posted on Facebook her encounter with Fremont Police.

“I got pulled over today and I was so confused on what I did wrong and the officer was so nice when he gave me the card,” Huenniger said in the post.

Instead of citing Huenniger with a warning or a fine, the officer gave her a Christmas card with $100 inside.

“I was having a difficult time figuring out how I was going to have enough money for gifts. I wanted to cry so much. I am so thankful for whoever is watching over me this Christmas,” Huenniger wrote.

Lieutenant Shane Wimer of the Fremont Police Department provided an explanation.

“It’s our Secret Santa giveaway,” he said.

A private citizen donates the funds each year for the event.

“Two officers are given cards to go give out,” Wimer said. “We have $5,000 to give out so 50 cards each filled with $100.”

The two officers find people making minor traffic violations.

“The officer goes and pulls them over and instead of giving them a ticket or a warning, they just give them a Christmas card and wish them a Merry Christmas,” Wimer said.

Wimer described the types of traffic violations.

“It’s for very small things. Not using your turn signal or having a tail light out. Just minor traffic violations and that’s how our officers pick them out,” Wimer said.

Wimer said the reaction from the public has been overwhelming.

“It ranges, but it’s always positive. Everyone is excited about the money. Some people will get out of the car and give the officer a hug or they will say ‘thank you I needed this.’ People sometimes will cry,” Wimer said.

Members of the public aren’t the only ones who enjoy the police department’s event.

“The officers really love to do it,” Wimer said. “Instead of going out and being kind of the Grinch, they like to go out to the public and give some Christmas cheer. Not everybody has money for Christmas. Instead of our officers going out and giving that warning or that ticket, you know being the bad guy, they are happy to be the good guy for once.”

He noted something else.

“We’re always excited to do this for the public,” Wimer said, adding, “Merry Christmas to everyone and the Fremont Police Department is here to help.”

