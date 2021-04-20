FPD Police Chief Elliott reacts to George Floyd case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We find that less and less people want to become police officers and that gives us less of a chance to become more diversified,” he said. “These situations don’t help us become more diversified. They hinder us.”

As of October, all of FPD’s 28-person police force was white.

Elliott said public perception is central to the department’s issues in hiring a more diverse workforce.

“A lot of the minority communities want nothing to do with the police, so they don’t apply for these positions,” he said.

The death of Floyd sparked nationwide outrage and sparked conversations regarding police brutality and inequality.

Those conversations even trickled down to Fremont. In June, Midland University students helped organize peaceful protests that brought hundreds of individuals together in an effort to spread awareness.

Elliott said he believes FPD has a strong relationship with Fremont’s “traditional community,” but said he felt the department needed to take steps to improve its relationship with the city’s minority community.