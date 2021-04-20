FPD Police Chief Elliott reacts to George Floyd case

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said the last year has been a difficult one for law enforcement officers and citizens across the country following the death of George Floyd last May.
Floyd died on May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
Floyd was accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin was found guilty on three separate counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I don’t think anyone wants to see something like what happened in Minneapolis here, either as a result of the officer’s actions or as a result of the riots,” he said.
Elliott said officers at FPD have continued to train as normal per state guidelines following the death of Floyd. He added that officers also go through state-mandated implicit bias training, which Elliott said was implemented prior to Floyd’s death.
When it comes to diversity, Elliott said FPD has always strived to maintain a diverse police force, but has struggled to find officers who want to pursue the profession.
He said that task became even more difficult during the past year.
“We find that less and less people want to become police officers and that gives us less of a chance to become more diversified,” he said. “These situations don’t help us become more diversified. They hinder us.”
As of October, all of FPD’s 28-person police force was white.
Elliott said public perception is central to the department’s issues in hiring a more diverse workforce.
“A lot of the minority communities want nothing to do with the police, so they don’t apply for these positions,” he said.
The death of Floyd sparked nationwide outrage and sparked conversations regarding police brutality and inequality.
Those conversations even trickled down to Fremont. In June, Midland University students helped organize peaceful protests that brought hundreds of individuals together in an effort to spread awareness.
Elliott said he believes FPD has a strong relationship with Fremont’s “traditional community,” but said he felt the department needed to take steps to improve its relationship with the city’s minority community.
“It’s difficult to do with the type of communities that we have,” he said. “Sometimes, it is difficult to get people, to get the minority community to engage with the police, but I would say that we probably could do a better job in that area.”
At the moment, Elliott said he doesn’t have any concrete answers on how to increase public support in the community. For now, Elliott said he and other officers will continue to work to educate the Fremont community.
“We’ll continue to reach out and try to convince people that we are trying to do the right thing and ultimately I think it boils down to the public,” he said. “The public’s got to decide that the police are necessary and if they say we’re not necessary, then we’ll go away.”