The Fremont Police Department has become aware of an “IRS” or “FBI” scam.
Victim of the scam receive a phone call or voice message and the caller states that they are with the IRS or FBI and that the victim has serious charges against him or her. The caller tells the victim that they owe money and if they don’t pay then the police will be sent to the victim’s home to arrest them. The victim is then told that he or she can resolve the matter by paying a specified amount of money by means of a debit or credit card or wire transfer.
Neither the IRS nor FBI will demand, or suggest, that any monetary payments be made to resolve the matter.
Any resident receiving a phone call from any person claiming affiliation with the IRS or FBI and whom demands money in lieu of an arrest warrant for any reason should not provide any personal information including social security number or bank account information or make any monetary payments via wire transfer.
If you believe you have been victimized by this or any other scam you can contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 727-2702.