FPS announces child vaccine dates, updates COVID unmbers

After recently being approved by federal health officials, the Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11 is now ready to hit the arms of kids nationwide.

With this news, Fremont Public Schools began the process of scheduling events for anticipated clinic dates throughout the first week of December.

“Our Elementary Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine spoke with Three Rivers Public Health on Friday morning and started setting up dates. We really want to move fast on this one,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at Fremont Public Schools.

Along with information about upcoming vaccine clinic dates, FPS also offered recent COVID numbers affecting the district.

On Friday, 27 students were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with 82 others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of students out of school on Friday for any illness is 219.

Five employees on Friday were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with five others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of employees who were not at work on Friday for any illness is 52.

“The current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of our student body and staff. We have been and will continue to monitor the situation in our community and schools closely,” a recent press release by the school stated.

“We want to continue to remind our families that when you’re sick, stay home,” Pierce said.

FPS also will host booster clinics in conjunction with Three Rivers Public Health Department for staff toward the end of November.

The district also wants to notify parents and staff that Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:30-5 p.m. Fridays. Testing will be at 210 E. Military Ave., across from the downtown Runza location in Fremont.

The projected date for the Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine clinic that FPS will be hosting is set for:

Monday, Dec. 6

– 3:30-6:30 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

—3:30-6:30 pm at Washington Elementary School.

Saturday, Dec. 11

– 8 a.m. to noon at Bell Field Elementary School.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine in order for the child to receive it.

“We believe our numbers have stayed within the same range throughout the pandemic, no rises or falls,” Pierce said. “It has stayed consistent. It hasn’t gotten worse because our protocols have helped a lot, and we want to remind families of our protocols. We want people to stay healthy and if they are not feeling well or their children are not feeling well, just stay home and stay safe.”

