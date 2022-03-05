FPS announces resignation of middle school principal, appointee named.

Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at FMS, Todd Niehaus, has been appointed to Emanuel’s role.

Emanuel is resigning after 12 years at FPS. She first started at FPS in 1996 as a teacher. She then worked as an administrator at Lincoln Public Schools and Sioux Falls Public Schools. She returned to FPS in 2015 to serve as the middle school’s principal.

“It’s been a team effort for this school. We are well stocked with incredible teachers. Everyone’s passionate. I completely believe in the abilities of the staff without me being present,” Emanuel said.

Emanuel cites the reason for her departure as just simply a change of scenery.

“Being a principal is a challenging job. There are always a lot of balls in the air. The time came for me to sign another contract to stay another year as principal and I was like ‘Do I want to stay another year?’ So I made the decision to look at other opportunities,” Emanuel said.

Mark Shepard, superintendent of FPS, stated in a press release surrounding Emanuel’s resignation, “We appreciate the work LaVonna has accomplished at the middle school over the past six years. Her leadership will be missed.”

Her replacement, Niehaus, has been a teacher, coach and administrator in Fremont since 2000.

Before moving to Fremont, Neihaus served as a math teacher and coach in Iowa. He, much like Emanuel, has served as assistant principal at FMS since 2015.

“I’ve worked with LaVonna for years. I deeply appreciate the work she has done at Fremont Middle School. She works really hard to support our teachers and to help meet the needs of our students. I’ve learned a great deal from her leadership and look forward to the future,” Neihaus said.

Though a large amount of respect for Emanuel, Niehaus is still optimistic about the future in his new role.

“I am extremely excited about this position. I love what I do, and I love working with kids. I think the best way to be successful in any job is to surround yourself with great people, and I think we have great people at Fremont Middle School. Everybody from our teachers to our paras to our custodial staff are amazing and work hard. You can’t go wrong surrounded by those people,” Niehaus said.

The district is currently in the process of finding a replacement for Niehaus’s current role as assistant principal.

“We are excited. Todd will step right in and get to work. He is a proven leader and is ready for this opportunity,” Shepard said.

Emanuel will continue operations as principal for the remainder of the school year. She will officially resign on June 30, with Niehaus assuming the role as Principal will begin on July 1.

