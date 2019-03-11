Fremont Public Schools has announced schedule changes for this week.
On Wednesday, Fremont Learning Center will not have classes. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:05 p.m. Fremont High School students will have quarterfinals in the morning and will be dismissed at 2:10 p.m. Johnson Crossing will have a 2:25 p.m. dismissal while Fremont Middle School will have a 2:35 p.m. dismissal.
Fremont elementary schools, Fremont Middle School, Johnson Crossing, Pathfinder and Young Adult Programs will not have school on Thursday due to a teacher work day. Fremont High School will have quarterfinals in the morning and no school in the afternoon.
Fremont Public Schools will not have classes from Friday through March 22 due to spring break.