FPS announces updated COVID-19 protocols

Fremont Public Schools announced changes to their COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

Changes include temperatures being taken for entry into FPS facilities, classroom spacing, mask-wearing on buses and social distancing at activities.

“The changes are in response to the increased numbers of individuals who have recently contracted the virus,” said Hope Pierce, FPS coordinator of communications and public relations.

Changes also are part of the emphasis the district places on keeping its students and staff safe and in school.

The changes to be implemented on Friday, Jan. 14, are as follows:

Breakfast/lunch: Implement protocols to achieve social distance.

Entry into buildings: Temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the beginning of the school day and for entry/access to all FPS facilities including for extracurricular activities.

Classroom spacing: Classrooms will be arranged in a fashion that allows for maximum spacing between desks/tables with desks all facing the same direction when possible.

Activities: Gymnasiums and the Fremont High School Auditorium will have designated seating to create social distancing. Fans are encouraged to sit in pods (family members and those with whom they socialize).

Transportation: Students and staff will be required to wear masks while riding on district owned/leased/chartered buses. Buses will be disinfected at the conclusion of routes.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Cleaning: The district and contracted cleaning services will increase the intensity of cleaning services and continue the daily use of electrostatic charged spraying equipment. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and its use is strongly encouraged.

Outside Visitors: Schools will be closed to outside visitors during the school day. Exceptions will be made for curriculum-based presenters/volunteers. Outside visitors during the school day are required to wear masks while in the building.

Vaccine Clinics: The district will continue to work with the Three Rivers Health Department (3Rivers) on providing opportunities for staff and students (with parent permission).

“During the first semester, we moved to these advanced protocols when our numbers for students and staff began to elevate. Using this protocol allows us to mitigate the spread of the virus within our schools,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard.

Pierce said the district is working closely with Three Rivers and is in daily communication with Three Rivers’ Executive Director Terra Uhing.

“Stay home if you are sick,” Pierce said. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

