An annual audit of Fremont Public Schools’ finances, presented at the district’s last board of education meeting, had no significant findings.
The audit was carried out by Erickson & Brooks, a Fremont-based accounting firm and was presented by the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education at its Nov. 12 meeting. The annual audit is carried out each year by a vendor, who takes a random sampling of the district’s financial statements and federal awards to ensure that the district’s finances are accurately accounted for.
“The auditor’s real responsibility is to make sure that we don’t have any material misstatements,” said Brad Dahl, executive director of student services and business affairs.
Kent Speicher, a partner with Brooks & Erickson, told the board that “there were no material compliance issues” found in the firm’s review of the district funds.
Among other elements reviewed in the audit were the district’s pension plan and the refinancing of the district’s bonds, which occurred last year.
As part of a new disclosure law, the audit also assessed the district’s exposure to tax abatements — effectively, how much potential property tax revenue the district lost due to tax abatements on properties who are under the district’s levy.
In that vein, the audit assessed the impact of tax increment financing (TIF) on the district. TIF is a type of tax abatement for developers of blighted and substandard land, where the taxes generated by increased valuation of a property due to development are not collected by taxing entities, and instead are returned to the developer. The audit found that in the last year, the school district lost $145,927 in taxing revenue due to TIFs.
The Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry Project will be under a 15-year TIF agreement, though that was not factored into the report. Speicher told the board that he anticipated the number would go up after the Costco project’s TIF was factored in.
While TIF agreements could pose short-term revenue losses for the district, there are also potentials for gains later on. TIF is meant to encourage development on blighted or substandard property, and at the end of the agreement, taxing entities will begin to collect on the increased valuation of those improved properties.
And Dahl said he believes that the city is “very judicious” and “responsible” in using TIF. Fremont, for instance, had only 1.04 percent of its property value under TIF, according to a 2017 report from the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Other cities in Dodge County had higher numbers — Hooper and Scribner were both over 2 percent while Snyder was around 11 percent.
Officials at Fremont Public Schools have said that it does not oppose TIF agreements on commercial projects like Costco’s.
“It’s growth in a growing community,” Dahl said.
But the district may be more likely to push back against any TIF agreements given to housing or residential developments because those additional housing units will likely mean more kids to teach.
“If we TIF housing then that’s a different scenario because then the assessed value wouldn’t be there to support the cost of educating those kids,” Dahl said. “We’re not supportive of TIF for residential properties but we are for commercial.”
As for the audit, Dahl called it “a positive sign, a good reflection to find out what we’re doing well and what we can improve on.”
“At the end of the day it really tells us that our practices and our controls are where they need to be and that we’re managing the communities resources in a responsible way,” he said.