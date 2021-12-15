FPS Board discusses burnout, pay and retention at meeting

Staff retention, burnout and pay were major topics when the Fremont Public Schools board met Monday night.

Mike Petersen, board member, raised questions to Kevin Eairleywine, FPS executive director of human resources, and the board as a whole during a discussion about recruitment and retention of employees at FPS.

“How do we stack up in terms of our classified personnel? What are we paying classified personnel even after our mid-year adjustment? We take a lot of pride in what we do for certified personnel. We should take a lot of pride in what we do for classified personnel as well,” Peterson said.

Petersen stressed concern.

“It seems to me we have some troubles there,” Petersen said. “We really need to work on staying ahead of that. The inflation of labor is a real thing and we could lose our competitiveness. My gut is telling me we are already falling behind in that competitiveness.”

Certified personnel are staff who possess a certificate that proves they have the necessary credentials for the position they are in. This would be the majority of instructors and teachers at a school.

Classified personnel consist of staff that do not need certification for their job or duty. This can be paras, bus drivers, lunch attendants and others.

“For a lot of positions, it will be easy to compare a bus driver with us compared to a bus driver in another district,” Eairleywine said. “But for some, for example, we have several different levels of paras in Fremont and I don’t know if other districts have the same thing. It may not be an apple to apple, orange to orange comparison. We do a good job at compensating our teachers, and I think our board has been strongly supportive of that.”

Many board members participated in a discussion about staff burnout.

Petersen discussed a recent news report he saw which showed a former FPS student now a teacher in Omaha, talking about educators facing burnout.

“I understand he teaches in a different district, but there was a personal connection to my home district. I think burnout among our certified staff is a major concern,” Petersen said.

Eairleywine responded with statistics showing how FPS’s turnover rate is half that of that national average, with a districtwide turnover rate of about 8% compared to national averages of about 16%.

Pam Murphy, former teacher, counselor and assistant principal at Fremont Middle School, talked about her feelings related to burnout and what she believes could help teachers and administrators.

“I think burnout is still a factor,” Murphy said. “I think the pandemic has intensified it, like a lot of professions. I think where I would have concerns if I was still working as a teacher is that I fully support professional development, but I wonder how much of that is coming from teachers as opposed to coming from the people in charge.”

She offered other thoughts.

“People don’t feel necessarily they can ‘buy-in’ to everything,” Murphy said. “I wonder if that could be different if they were solicited more on what they needed or wanted. I think there needs to be more solicitation instead of saying here is some good stuff. Yeah, it’s probably good, but is it what we are looking for and will it help us now.”

Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools Mark Shepard echoed many of the same concerns Petersen had and offered some solutions the district has been working on.

“Burnout is real,” Shepard said. “We answered questions last week from the Tribune about substitute shortage, which by the way was happening pre-pandemic. Most of our sub pool were retired teachers, who didn’t feel comfortable coming back and subbing. It puts more pressure on classroom teachers who have to cover those classes.”

Shepard discussed options.

“It’s just a real situation we are all dealing with,” Shepard said. “We’ve done some things like substitute certificates, utilizing paras as substitutes and we are exploring some other options as well. We know that if we have people come in and students teach, then we have a pretty good likelihood of hiring them.”

