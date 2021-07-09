FPS Board of Education to vote on bond issue resolution during Monday meeting

A resolution to approve a $123 million bond issue resolution for the Fremont Public Schools district will come to a vote before the FPS Board of Education during its Monday, July 12 meeting.

The board's vote on the resolution is the final hurdle for the bond issue before it can go before the public for a special election.

The $123 million bond issue would be the largest in the district's history and would provide extensive upgrades to several buildings across the district, most notable among some of FPS's aging elementary schools.

The bond issue would pave the way for three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington Elementary schools. Each of those projects is expected to cost around $21.5 million.

The bond issue would also pave the way for a $11 million addition to Johnson Crossing Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School.

Despite bringing what would be the largest bond issue in the school’s history to a public vote, it will not force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy thanks to old debt rolling off from previous bond issues. The term of the bond will be set at 25 years.

