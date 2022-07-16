FPS construction projects continue

Work has been taking place at several Fremont Public Schools facilities this summer.

FPS is moving forward with planning and has begun several projects that are part of the $123 million bond issue passed by voters in September 2021.

The district also is working on projects such as a new track and turfed football field at Fremont Middle School and several federally funded indoor air quality projects.

Updates on specific school projects include:

Milliken Park ElementaryGeothermal well drilling has started on the city owned ballfield and will be finished by early August. 2022. Geothermal well fields use the ground as a source to heat and cool a building, providing energy efficiency.

Construction started on the indoor air quality, safety and security project and will extend through December 2023 throughout multiple phases.

The project will provide for a relocated office with a secured main entrance and walls and doors in classrooms for the first time since the building opened in 1978. This is an Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal grant-funded project.

Fremont High School/Career and Technical Education CenterGeothermal wellfield work is expected to start later this month or in early August.

Carroll Seating was awarded the bid to replace bleachers in the Al Bahe Gym. The bleachers will be replaced in the spring 2023 and finished before the fall 2023 sports season.

CTE Center construction is set to be finished by summer 2024 with the entire FHS project done in summer 2025. Hausmann Construction of Lincoln was awarded the construction manager contract and continues to solicit pricing from local and regional contractors to complete the work.

Washington, Howard

and Clarmar

elementary schoolsDesign and coordination continues on structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and architectural systems. Design work is underway on interior finishes, casework and the kitchen area.

Options for the new Clarmar school sites are being evaluated with feedback from FPS and the site owner.

The three new elementary buildings are scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

Lenihan indoor air quality projectProject bids are due at 9 a.m. July 22 and a special FPS board of education meeting is set for July 26 to award the contract. This is an ESSER federal grant-funded project. Construction is expected to start in August and extend into 2023.

Bell Field ElementaryRoof repair bids were received April 28. Elkhorn West Construction has begun work on the project to be completed in August.

Scope and budget verification work is progressing in preparation for interior design work to begin in the fall/winter of 2022-23 for bidding in the spring 2023. Interior construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2023.

Linden Elementary/Johnson Crossing Academic CenterSite survey work is finished. Design work is set to begin later this month.

Fremont Middle SchoolA new track and artificial turf football field is being built at Fremont Middle School.

Nemaha Sports Construction is the general contractor. Sawyer Construction of Fremont is contracted by Nemaha for the site work which began two weeks ago.

Sawyer has been on site and preparing the ground previously occupied by two practice fields for the construction of the new football field and track facility.

This project was identified as a need by the citizens’ committee and is being funded with non-bond issue district funds.

Todd Hansen, FPS board of education facilities committee member, expressed appreciation for the project.

“It’s exciting to see work happening throughout the community,” said Hansen, Metropolitan Community College executive director, student services. “A lot of work has gone into the planning leading up to these projects commencing—work continues between the school district and Metropolitan Community College on planning for the new Career Technical Education Center.”

Jon Ludvigsen, board of education facilities committee member, foresees long-range benefits.

“The planning for the new/renovated facilities, honoring the three tenets of the bond issue: Improved Learning Environments, Safety and Security Improvements and Creating Operational and Energy Efficiencies continues,’’ Ludvigsen said. “The students and our community will benefit from these improvements and enhancements for years to come.”

As the CTE Center at the high school and the three new elementary replacement building projects are started, community ground-breaking ceremonies will be planned and announced.

Sandi Proskovec, FPS board of education chair and facilities committee member, expressed her gratitude as well.

“We appreciate the efforts of those involved to bring the projects and planning to fruition,” she said. “Summer is typically a time to refresh and prepare for the upcoming school year. This year, many have been engaged in this important work and their efforts are being recognized.”

For more information regarding the FPS facilities improvement projects visit the District’s website at http://fremonttigers.org.