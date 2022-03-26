FPS continues zero-COVID streak for students, reminds parents about Child Tax Credit.

Fremont Public Schools (FPS) continues its streak of zero COVID-positive students in the district.

FPS reported no students at the district were absent from school due to a positive COVID-19 test, as of Friday, March 25.

Two students were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case. A total of 122 students were out of school for any illness on Friday.

One staff member missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test. No other staff or faculty member in the district was quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS said employees not at work on Friday for any reason totaled 32.

These numbers have shown a dramatic drop and steadiness for the number of active cases throughout the district.

For reference, on Jan. 28, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

On March 4, the district saw no new COVID cases occurring with students. This marked the first time in one-and-a-half years the district saw no active cases amongst students and staff. That remains true for March 25, removing staff.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS has been fluctuating throughout recent months with a slight increase from January through February with 157 absences reported Jan. 28 and 186 cases reported Feb. 11.

That number has decreased since the start of March, showing 168 students out for any illness on March 11

Less than 1% of staff and students from all schools combined have been affected.

FPS also wished to inform parents to file a 2021 tax return to receive a 2021 advance Child Tax Credit payments.

Additional information about the 2021 Child Tax Credit is available on the Fremont Public School’s Website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.