 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FPS continues zero-COVID streak for students, reminds parents about Child Tax Credit.

  • 0
Fremont Public Schools.jpg

Fremont Public Schools (FPS) continues its streak of zero COVID-positive students in the district.

FPS reported no students at the district were absent from school due to a positive COVID-19 test, as of Friday, March 25.

Two students were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case. A total of 122 students were out of school for any illness on Friday.

One staff member missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test. No other staff or faculty member in the district was quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS said employees not at work on Friday for any reason totaled 32.

These numbers have shown a dramatic drop and steadiness for the number of active cases throughout the district.

For reference, on Jan. 28, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

On March 4, the district saw no new COVID cases occurring with students. This marked the first time in one-and-a-half years the district saw no active cases amongst students and staff. That remains true for March 25, removing staff.

People are also reading…

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS has been fluctuating throughout recent months with a slight increase from January through February with 157 absences reported Jan. 28 and 186 cases reported Feb. 11.

That number has decreased since the start of March, showing 168 students out for any illness on March 11

Less than 1% of staff and students from all schools combined have been affected.

FPS also wished to inform parents to file a 2021 tax return to receive a 2021 advance Child Tax Credit payments.

Additional information about the 2021 Child Tax Credit is available on the Fremont Public School’s Website.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News