FPS Foundation expects strong participation for upcoming Jim Ebers Golf Classic

The 18th annual Jim Ebers Golf Classic is preparing to the fairways at the Fremont Golf Club next week.

The 4-person scramble sponsored by the Fremont Public Schools Foundation will begin with a noon registration on Monday, July 12, at the Fremont Golf Club. A 1 p.m. shotgun start will follow.

Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of the FPS Foundation, said 28 teams have registered for the event thus far. The scramble is limited to the first 36 teams that enter.

“If we get to 30, the club has to get some more golf carts,” Eairleywine said. “That’ll be a nice problem to have.”

The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday. Registration for the scramble is $125 per person or $85 for FGC members. Those fees include green fees, a golf shirt, cart, dinner, complimentary drinks and pin prizes.

“We are really excited about the number of players we have registered,” Eairleywine said. “We’re very blessed to be in Fremont and this is another example of how blessed we are.”

The money raised from the event will go toward the foundation’s operating costs, according to Eairleywine. Those costs help the foundation facilitate mailings, scholarships and other essential activities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}