FPS Foundation replenishes tuition assistance program with funds raised through Fremont Area Big Give

Fremont High School’s tuition assistance program for dual-credit courses has a strong future thanks to funds raised during this year’s Fremont Area Big Give.

The Fremont Public Schools Foundation raised $12,527 during the annual fundraising event sponsored by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. All of those funds went toward replenishing the school’s tuition assistance program, which helps in-need students receive scholarships to help pay for dual-credit courses throughout the year.

Dual-credit courses allow for students to earn credit for both high school and college credit for specific courses taken throughout the year.

Students who apply for and receive tuition assistance scholarships from the foundation typically are awarded anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 each year, according to FPS Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine.

“When these kids graduate from high school, they can have up to a semester’s worth of college credit in their hip pocket when they leave school and will apply them toward the general education requirements in colleges and universities,” he said. “They can have a leg up on completing their college career.”

