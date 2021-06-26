 Skip to main content
FPS Foundation replenishes tuition assistance program with funds raised through Fremont Area Big Give
FPS Foundation replenishes tuition assistance program with funds raised through Fremont Area Big Give

IMG_1258.JPG

Fremont Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine, left, and FPS Foundation Board member Jane Dugan, right, hold up a check from the Fremont Area Big Give. 

 Courtesy photo, Fremont Public Schools

Fremont High School’s tuition assistance program for dual-credit courses has a strong future thanks to funds raised during this year’s Fremont Area Big Give.

The Fremont Public Schools Foundation raised $12,527 during the annual fundraising event sponsored by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. All of those funds went toward replenishing the school’s tuition assistance program, which helps in-need students receive scholarships to help pay for dual-credit courses throughout the year.

Dual-credit courses allow for students to earn credit for both high school and college credit for specific courses taken throughout the year.

Students who apply for and receive tuition assistance scholarships from the foundation typically are awarded anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 each year, according to FPS Foundation Executive Director Kevin Eairleywine.

“When these kids graduate from high school, they can have up to a semester’s worth of college credit in their hip pocket when they leave school and will apply them toward the general education requirements in colleges and universities,” he said. “They can have a leg up on completing their college career.”

Eairleywine said the foundation has earmarked the funds raised through the Big Give to go toward replenishing the scholarship since it joined the fundraising drive four years ago.

“Fremont has built a tradition of being a caring community and a giving community,” he said. “It’s been witnessed for years and years with the kinds of efforts where the community has stepped up.”

The FPS Foundation received more than 120 unique donations during the 24-hour giving event, the second most of any nonprofit that participated in this year’s event.

“There’s a lot of interest out there and I’m really proud of our community — in particular our educational community, our teachers and support staff, our administrators and parents — who stepped up and made those donations. We truly are thankful and feel very blessed to be part of a community that feels that giving is part of just doing business to make a community stronger.”

