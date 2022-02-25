FPS issues bond update for February.

Fremont Public Schools continues to move forward with design improvements for schools. These changes are able to happen through the $123 million bond issue that was passed by citizens in September 2021.

“Our Board of Education, BVH Architecture and administration team works to maintain the three themes of the bond issue: improved learning environment, increased safety and security and creating operation and energy efficiencies. These were the areas prioritized by the community when considering the bond issue,” stated Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, Mark Shepard, in a recent press release.

The updates for the separate facilities are as follows:

For the Fremont High School / Career and Technical Education Project, the selection process for the construction manager at risk position has been completed. Hausmann Construction will fill the CMR role with the project. This decision was made by the Fremont School Board of Education on Feb. 14. The schematic design for both the High School Renovation and CTE project is wrapping up and is set to be by the end of February. BVH continues to hold meetings and discussions with staff and is said to continue throughout the phases of design. The design work will continue through October, with the early site preparation work being set for May 2022.

For Washington, Howard, and the Clarmar Elementary Project, the floor plan designs continue to develop. Updated floor plans have been adapted for both Washington and Howard sites, while the floor plans have also been tested on potential sites for the new Clarmar Elementary. Site design for Clarmar, including parking and play areas, are also still being developed. Electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems as well as structural systems are currently in development. Massing and material choices are also being studied for Clarmar.

For the Milliken Park Elementary Project, the site survey is now complete.

The schematic design package is almost completed with input from FPS school staff and representatives. Budget confirmation is currently still in progress while design work will continue in preparation for bidding in spring 2022.

For the Lenihan Learning Center Project, the schematic design has been completed along with the first cost estimate. Design work, much like Milliken, will continue in preparation for bidding in spring 2022.

For the Bell Field Elementary Project, all verification work, including scope and budget, is in progress in preparation for design work to begin in Spring 2022.

For the Linden Elementary Project, site survey proposal requests will be issued in March in preparation for the design work, which is slated to begin in either the spring or summer of 2022.

For the Johnson Crossing Academic Center Project, site survey work has been completed. Design work is scheduled to begin in Spring/Summer 2022.

