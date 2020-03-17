FPS, Milady Coffeehouse to provide free meals for children during school closures

"None of us have experienced what we are going through during the last week or two," he said. "We have never done this in Fremont as a drive-by service. Those will be the biggest challenges."

Lang said FPS is preparing up 2,000 packaged breakfasts and lunches for the three locations to prepare for the potentially large influx of children and families who will make use of the program.

FPS won't be requiring identification in order to receive the food, meaning that children from other schools in Fremont can make use of the service. The only requirement is that all children who need breakfast be with their parents when they pick up the food.

"Students must be present to pick up the meal, you can't just say that you have four additional children at home and take home those extra packets," Dahl said.

FPS will begin with just using cold breakfast and lunches, which will include items such as cereal, yogurt, milk, bagels and pretzels. Lang hopes to implement hot food, such as burgers and hot dogs, later in the week.

Lang said he was confident the three locations would provide enough food to the Fremont community.