FPS nurse Jamie Vanek reflects on career in healthcare

Vanek, a graduate of Fremont High School, returned to Fremont Public Schools to care for children. She's worked for the district at Johnson Crossing Academic Center for the last three years.

The last year has been a difficult one for Vanek. Caring for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been a monumental undertaking, but she said she's proud of the work nurses across the district have done.

"It's just been a lot of extra responsibilities, precautions and so forth that we've had to do," she said. "But I think it's been a good thing, because I think that the pandemic taught us a lot abut how to manage a situation like this."

At the start of the school year, Vanek said she was sending a large number of students home due to potential exposure to the virus. She said diagnosing students became difficult due to the broad nature of the symptoms COVID-19 presents.

"You couldn't differentiate between Monday morning blues or whether they were truly sick sometimes," she said.

That task became easier as the school year progressed, Vanek said.

"We made some adjustments along the way," she said. " ... I really feel that that helped us along the way," she said.