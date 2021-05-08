FPS nurse Jamie Vanek reflects on career in healthcare

Immediately after Jamie Vanek and her husband had their first child, she knew she wanted to become a nurse.
Vanek and her husband had their daughter a year after graduating from high school. Having their child at a young age left Vanek feeling scared and acutely aware of the stereotypes that accompany having children while young.
However, she said the nurse that cared for her during that journey never carried any judgement. In a way, her care helped Vanek find her passion.
"The nurse I had was so amazing and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to do that," she said. "I wanted to be that person for someone."
Vanek was one of several area nurses nominated by the Fremont community as one of the top nurses in the area. She then received enough votes from the Fremont Tribune's readers to receive the recognition.
Vanek attended nursing school and has since compiled a 20-year career in the field that has included positions in labor and delivery to pediatrics. She even participated in a cancer prevention study at Creighton University.
Throughout her career, Vanek said her favorite part of the job has been building relationships with families.
"The whole family is so important to me," she said.
Vanek, a graduate of Fremont High School, returned to Fremont Public Schools to care for children. She's worked for the district at Johnson Crossing Academic Center for the last three years.
The last year has been a difficult one for Vanek. Caring for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been a monumental undertaking, but she said she's proud of the work nurses across the district have done.
"It's just been a lot of extra responsibilities, precautions and so forth that we've had to do," she said. "But I think it's been a good thing, because I think that the pandemic taught us a lot abut how to manage a situation like this."
At the start of the school year, Vanek said she was sending a large number of students home due to potential exposure to the virus. She said diagnosing students became difficult due to the broad nature of the symptoms COVID-19 presents.
"You couldn't differentiate between Monday morning blues or whether they were truly sick sometimes," she said.
That task became easier as the school year progressed, Vanek said.
"We made some adjustments along the way," she said. " ... I really feel that that helped us along the way," she said.
Vanek said she has loved every moment of her 20-year career in nursing. She never set out to work with the expectation of recognition, which made the award even more special for her.
"I love my students," she said. "I've always been that type of nurse where my heart goes into every patient that I've ever had."
The true reward in her job is being able to see and care for her students every day, Vanek said.
"There's so many challenges for them," she said. "There's so many obstacles at young ages they have to endure and you know that they come down every day to you because they just need that extra little bit of support."
The award also represents the strong level of support and communication between the team of nurses at FPS. While small in numbers, Vanek the nursing staff at FPS has worked hard to collaborate and care for students across the district this year.
"It goes down to everyone making sure that we're communicating everything so that we can provide the best care at school for our students," she said. "As little as we are for our nursing staff, I feel like we have a lot of support as well from administration."