FPS organizations receive donation from Coffee with a Cause

Fremont Public Schools Foundation accepted two donations Friday from the local group Coffee With a Cause.

Organizations receiving the donations are The Hub at Fremont High School and Urban Tiger at Fremont Middle School. The Hub will receive $1,375 and Urban Tiger will receive $1,360.

“The group, Coffee with a Cause, wanted to help our local kids in Fremont and support the Fremont Public School system. With this donation, we are able to support the students through Urban Tiger and The Hub by providing donated supplies and monetary donations for additional supplies that are needed,” said Sue Wilcoxson, Coffee With a Cause committee member.

Two now-retired teachers, Edie Ronhovde and Tammy Zentic, started Urban Tiger began at Fremont Middle School in 2014.

Kristin Henkenius, guidance counselor at Fremont Middle School, said Urban Tiger is not just grateful for the donations, but hopeful on what they can provide.

“Urban Tiger is a room here at the middle school and we provide clothing, shoes, hygiene supplies, backpacks, school supplies and food packs. So when teachers see kids that need new clothing or when kids say they are always hungry, they can make a referral to a guidance counselor or social worker so we can get them what they need,” Henkenius said.

Henkenius added that Urban Tiger’s purpose is seasonal, and changes with what kids need at the time.

“Winter coats will probably be a big one once kids get back. At the beginning of the school year, we need stuff like T-shirts and backpacks. In the fall, we need jeans and hoodies. It is pretty cyclical,” she said.

Henkenius pointed out the necessity for programs like this during these times.

“Last year, we helped 247 students and distributed 175 hygiene bags which include shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpastes, deodorant, those kinds of things,” Henkenius said. “We are seeing our numbers stay steady if not grow.”

Henkenius noted that Fremont has almost 60% of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.

“As our poverty increases, our need increases,” Henkenius said. “I think the pandemic had an effect, especially on parents who may have lost their jobs but the need is still pretty high.”

Henkenius added that Urban Tiger receives donations “from all over,” and comes from individuals and organizations both regional and national.

The Hub began at Fremont High School in 2020. Students stop in to get clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and food.

Shayla Linn, social worker at FHS, helps students and families connect with other organizations in Fremont that can offer other helpful services.

“Many students access breakfast items in the hub, this donation will help us greatly stock up for the next semester,” Linn said.

Those who would like to donate to Urban Tiger are asked to please contact Henkenius at kristin.henkenius@fpsmail.org. Those wishing to donate to The Hub should please contact Linn at shayla.linn@fpsmail.org.

