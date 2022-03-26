FPS provides bond update for March.

Design work is ongoing at elementary buildings in the Fremont Public Schools system, while schematic designs have been completed for construction projects at Fremont High School.

FPS announced an update this week on planning for projects of a $123 million bond issue passed by Fremont voters in September 2021.

“We continue to move forward with our bond planning process. We are excited to begin work this summer when school is out. Taking advantage of the favorable bond market was key in being able to accomplish the projects outlined when the voters gave their approval last fall,” said Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard, in a recent press release.

Updates to the separate facilities, and the bond project as a whole, are as follows:

Fremont High School and Career Technical Education (CTE) Project:

Schematic design submissions for the High School Renovation and CTE project have been completed. Hausmann Construction is determining estimated costs for the proposed work.

Test wells for the proposed geothermal system have also been drilled at the High School campus and are currently being analyzed. A request by the district for geotechnical services proposals has also been sent out. Work on the geotechnical services is anticipated to start late March or early April.

Elementary school projects including Washington, Howard and Clarmar.

Design of systems, including structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and architecture is ongoing. Further work is occurring related to exterior design and key interior spaces. These areas include the commons and the media center.

Milliken Park Elementary School:

Development appears to be reaching a closure as input from FPS representatives has been completed.

The next round of budget confirmation is in progress. Similar to the high school project, test wells for the geothermal system have been drilled at Milliken Park, and are being analyzed. Design work for Milliken Park will continue in preparation for bidding this spring.

Lenihan Learning Center Project

: Design development is being finalized along with budget confirmation. Design work will continue in preparation for bidding this spring.

Bell Field Elementary Project:

The design team and FPS are working on a bid package to repair roof areas that have shown signs of leakage. The roof repair package will go out to bid. Besides roof repair, program and budget verification work is still in progress for design work to begin for the interior work this spring.

Linden Elementary Project:

Site survey requests will be issued in March in preparation for design work, which is scheduled to begin in the spring or summer.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center Project:

Site survey work has been completed. Design work is anticipated to begin in the spring or summer.

For the bond funding update, FPS, working with DA Davidson, has issued $92 million of the $123 million voter-approved bond.

Because of the favorable bond market and the confirmation of the district’s A+ bond rating, the bonds were sold at a 3.31% interest rate. Proceeds from the bond will be forwarded to the school district on March 31. The remaining bonds will be sold at a later date.

