FPS provides COVID and calendar updates

Students at Fremont Public Schools returned to classes today after being out of school Friday and Monday for Easter break.

FPS continues to see no absences from students or staff due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Late last week, FPS also stated that it had only one student not at school due to being quarantined for exposure to the virus. No staff were absent, because of quarantining.

The total number of students absent Thursday for any reason was 144 and number of certified teaching staff was 40.

FPS has approximately 5,000 students and 800 full- and part-time employees. It continues to monitor the situation in the community and schools closely.

More detailed information regarding FPS protocol is on its website, under the Return to School 2021 page https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

The FPS continues to urge people to stay home if:

You are sick.

You have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department. More information is available at

Last week, Three Rivers announced a change in COVID-19 walk-in clinic times from Friday afternoons to Tuesday evenings in Fremont.

Upcoming clinics include:

Tuesday, April 19 – 4-7 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Tuesday, April 26 – 4-7 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Appointments are not needed and there is no cost for this vaccination.

Also as a reminder, FPS has used only one inclement weather day thus far and potentially could have a day to reduce from its calendar.

If the district doesn’t use any more days for inclement weather, the calendar will be adjusted by one today. In that case, the last student day will be May 19 and the last teacher work day will be May 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.