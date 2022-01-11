FPS releases COVID numbers, new guidelines.

Fremont Public Schools released information on Friday relating to students and staff being absent due to COVID.

FPS information involved quarantine numbers, community testing and vaccine availability.

The district stated that 24 students were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with 72 others quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of students out of school on Friday for any illness was 202.

Ten employees were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with one other staff member being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of employees not at work on Friday for any reason is 32.

These numbers show a slight rise in the number of cases, quarantines and absences amongst students.

On Dec. 16, FPS had 22 positive COVID tests among students, 58 students in quarantine and 153 absent for any illness.

Though the number of active and quarantine cases seem to be rising, these numbers show that less than 1% of staff and students are affected by the COVID.

This shows a decrease in the number of overall cases compared to last month, where the number stood at slightly less than 2%.

“We are watching how the virus is spreading in surrounding communities, the Omaha metro and Lincoln as well as tracking our own District numbers,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS.

FPS noted that Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be: Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays; 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays; and 1-5 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza location.

Three Rivers Public Health will host vaccine clinics on the following times and dates:

Fremont Middle School – 3:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Bell Field Elementary – 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine for their child to receive it.

FPS is implementing new quarantine and isolation protocols, in accordance with guidance from the CDC and Three Rivers.

The new guidelines are as follows:

If you test positive for COVID-19, isolate, regardless of vaccination status. Stay home for five days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house. Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine. If you have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months: wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five, if possible. If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated, stay home for five days, following the last date of exposure. If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for five days, following the last date of exposure.

Masking is recommended for days 6-10. Test on Day Five if possible.

