FPS releases district-wide facilities survey

Fremont Public Schools has released the results of a district-wide survey aimed at gauging public interest toward a potential 2021 bond issue.

The survey, which was open from Jan. 7-15, received 1,477 responses from members of the community and 791 responses from students in grades 5-12.

“The District started the process of looking at our facilities more than a year ago,” Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, said. “The input gained from community members through the survey has provided valuable input into the process and certainly will help shape the scope and size of the bond issue.”

The results of the survey generated four main conclusions for the district as the district moves forward with its bond issue.

When asked how the community and student body felt about the general state of FPS facilities, the majority of respondents felt the facilities were in good shape.

720 community respondents felt FPS facilities were in good condition, while 138 said the facilities were in excellent condition. 479 respondents marked that they believed the facilities were in fair condition and 52 believed the buildings were in poor condition.