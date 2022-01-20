FPS releases projects update

Fremont Public Schools released its January 2022 Bond update, which includes information on new additions and designs for the numerous buildings.

“FPS is continuing to meet with the BVH Design Team twice weekly,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public affairs.

BVH and FPS representatives meet with Kevin Kavan, FPS district security coordinator. They discuss safety and security measures to be implemented in building plans.

Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, also discussed the emphasis on safety.

“Safety and security are at the forefront of all design decisions,” Dahl said. “This was important to our citizens’ committee and the Fremont community during the passage of the bond issue.”

Pierce said staff meetings are scheduled as each project comes online.

Updates on the various locations include:

Fremont High School/Career Technical Education area: The master plan for the campus has been identified.

Administration and staff have reviewed several floor plan options for the renovation and CTE addition.

Faculty meetings were held to review initial design concepts and gain approval and direction from those who will ultimately be using the new learning spaces.

The initial schematic design work will continue through February with the full design still on track to be completed in October 2022. Initial early site construction is set to begin in May 2022 once school is out for the summer break.

Washington, Howard, and Clarmar Elementary project update: Comments from multiple reviews with the building committee have led to design adjustments.

The floor plan design has been presented to the staff of Washington, Howard and Clarmar and a more in-depth review of the plan will be presented to elementary staff.

Options for the site layout and specific location of the new Clarmar Elementary School have been explored and are being discussed further with a local land owner-developer.

Milliken Park Elementary Project Update: The design team has presented conceptual floor plans to the staff. Staff input is being implemented.

Easement documents have been prepared for the Geothermal Well Field area to be located to the south of the building. These documents went to the Fremont City Council for approval in January. Schematic design documentation was completed and issued for a cost estimate.

A scope and budget reconciliation process will take place once the estimate is completed. Design work will continue through the winter months in preparation for bidding in spring 2022.

Lenihan Learning Center Project Update: Program, scope and budget verification work is ongoing.

Schematic design documents will be completed in January and issued for a cost estimate. The schematic design cost estimate will be completed in early February. Design work will continue through the winter in preparation for bidding in spring 2022.

Bell Field Elementary Project Update: Program, scope and budget verification work is in progress in preparation for design work to begin in spring 2022.

Linden Elementary Project Update: Site survey proposal requests will be issued in January/February in preparation for the design work which is scheduled to begin in Spring 2022.

Johnson Crossing Academic Center Project Update: Site survey work is in progress. Design work is scheduled to begin in the spring/summer 2022.

