FPS Releases Statement Following BB Gun Threat Friday

Fremont Public Schools released a statement following a threat at Fremont Middle School Friday evening.

“The Fremont Public School District was notified of social media posts that indicated the potential of a threat against a Fremont Middle School student by another student. The Fremont Police Department was contacted immediately when the social media post was brought to the district’s attention,” Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations, said in the statement.

Pierce provided more details.

“Earlier in the day on Friday, a middle school student reported to the Fremont Middle School administration that a week ago a student threatened to bring a BB gun to school. This allegation was immediately shared with the Fremont Police Department,” Pierce said.

On Friday evening, an email was received by the school district from one of the parents involved in the earlier allegation and immediately forwarded to police.

“The email alleged a threat of a middle school student against another middle school student,” the news release stated. “The parent, who sent the email, was contacted by the middle school administration and the Fremont Police,” Pierce said. “After working with the student involved, the family and the Fremont Police Department, it was determined that the social media post and email were not accurate. The threat that was made was in line with what the student had reported on Friday involving a BB gun from several weeks ago.”

FPS officials stress the importance the district places on safety.

“We want to assure all students, parents and staff that Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department take student, staff and school safety very seriously and investigate every allegation,” Pierce said.

Pierce provided this advice for students

“If you see something, say something and if you know something, tell an adult,” she said.

