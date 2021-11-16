FPS Releases Update on COVID Numbers

Last Friday, Fremont Public Schools released information relating to students and staff being absent due to COVID.

The release also touched on quarantine numbers, community testing and vaccine availability along with winter activities for the school.

Thirty-eight students were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with 120 others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of students out of school on Friday for any illness is 234.

Eleven employees were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with four others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of employees who were not at work on Friday for any reason is 53.

These numbers show a rise in the number of cases, quarantines and absences amongst students. Last week, FPS had 27 positive COVID tests among students, 82 students in quarantine and 219 absent for any illness.

During the week, FPS had 11 new COVID cases, 38 quarantines and 15 illness-related absences.

Along with the rise of cases, the percentage of staff and students affected by COVID has increased as well.

Last week, the number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represented less than 1% of the total student body and staff.

Now it is less than 2%.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said these numbers show how far the school has come.

“Our numbers have been going down overall,” Shepard said. “If you look back to where we were last year, we’ve continued to drop. Even recently. We had 27 cases on the Fifth of November, 39 cases on the 12th but now we are back to 30. This also represents a very small part of our schools as well. We have 5,000 kids and 800 faculty.”

Shepard stressed the importance of taking safety measures.

“We want to continue to stress the importance of staying home if you’re sick,” Shepard said. “This is our best defense. If we keep individuals who are sick at home, we’ll continue to see these numbers go down. People are gaining access to the vaccine too which is good.”

Fremont Public Schools also wished to notify parents and staff alike that Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:30-5 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza location.

Fremont Public Schools will host vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 in conjunction with Three Rivers Public Health Department on the following dates:

Monday, Dec. 6 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School.

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Bell Field Elementary School.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine for the child to receive it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0