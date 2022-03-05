FPS reports no new COVID cases amongst students, staff

A Fremont Public Schools announced that for the first time in a year-and-a-half, no new COVID cases have occurred amongst students and staff.

Currently, no students were out of school Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test, and no other students were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

A total of 130 students were out of school for any illness on Friday.

No staff members missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test, with no other staff or faculty member in the district quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS stated employees not at work on Friday for any reason totaled 35.

These numbers show a significant drop in the number of active COVID cases and quarantines among students throughout February, in comparison to the beginning of February.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS has been fluctuating throughout recent months with a slight increase from January through February with 157 absences reported Jan. 28 and 186 cases reported Feb. 11. Now that number has decreased by more than 50 students.

According to Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools Mark Shepard, this is the first time no new COVID cases have appeared amongst students and staff since August 2020.

Though an incredible feat, FPS still implores caution to students and staff.

“Stay home if you are sick,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

FPS also reminded the public that the Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

The testing times and days for next week are as follows:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday;

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday;

The testing will take place at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza restaurant location.

