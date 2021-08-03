FPS retirees and their spouses to meet for coffee on first day of school

Support Local Journalism
All retirees of Fremont Public Schools and their spouses are invited to a First Day of School Coffee at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., in Fremont. Enter from the east side (parking lot).
A fee of $3 per person will be charged to defray the costs of treats, coffee/tea/water. Please share this information with fellow retirees. No RSVP needed. Call 402-727-5217 if you have questions.
