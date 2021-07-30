FPS school supply collection to end with 'Stuff the Bus' drive at Hy-Vee

Next week, the Fremont Family Coalition will fill a school bus not with students gearing up for this fall, but rather supplies for their education.
Since mid-July, FFC has been collecting elementary school supplies in various locations across town for Fremont Public Schools.
FFC, FPS and Hy-Vee will end the collection with a “Stuff the Bus” event in the parking lot of the grocery store from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 3
Stephanie Gardeman, director of community impact for FFC, said many partners within the community always take part in school supply donations when families are in need.
“We kind of decided to take a little bit of a different approach and partner with the schools and give the supplies directly to the schools,” she said.
When pitching the idea to FPS, Gardeman said they were immediately on board to help and even allowed the drive to use one of its buses for the final event.
“Working with Kevin Eairleywine, he kind of gave me some of the demographics of the different schools, what might be the schools to target based on their demographics and income levels and things like that,” she said.
The collection is taking supplies at different locations including Hy-Vee, Walmart, Staples, Fremont Mall and the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse.
“They’ve all agreed to be drop locations for us,” Gardeman. “So folks can drop their supplies off in the baskets at those different locations, or they can bring their supplies to us that Tuesday night that we are at Hy-Vee and literally help us stuff the bus the night that we’re there.”
Supplies for the drive are based off of FPS’s list for children in kindergarten through grade five. Items include No. 2 pencils, 24-count crayons, black dry erase markers, glue sticks, headphones, washable eight-count markers, pencil boxes, 200-count tissues, water bottles, school bags, backpacks and single-subject spiral, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.
Gardeman said the supplies will be donated directly to teachers at the schools or grades that are in need the most this school year.
“We don’t know what kind of turnout we’re going to get as far as those supplies go, but hopefully if we have a good turnout and it’s well received this year, that’s something that we can look at in the future,” she said.
Not only will the drive help students starting school this fall, but also those who join the school in the middle of the year, Gardeman said.
“If we can give these supplies directly to teachers for them to have a stock in their classroom for when kiddos come in in January or February, whatever that looks like,” she said, “they can set them up for success the minute they walk in the door.”