FPS school supply collection to end with 'Stuff the Bus' drive at Hy-Vee

“They’ve all agreed to be drop locations for us,” Gardeman. “So folks can drop their supplies off in the baskets at those different locations, or they can bring their supplies to us that Tuesday night that we are at Hy-Vee and literally help us stuff the bus the night that we’re there.”

Supplies for the drive are based off of FPS’s list for children in kindergarten through grade five. Items include No. 2 pencils, 24-count crayons, black dry erase markers, glue sticks, headphones, washable eight-count markers, pencil boxes, 200-count tissues, water bottles, school bags, backpacks and single-subject spiral, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.

Gardeman said the supplies will be donated directly to teachers at the schools or grades that are in need the most this school year.

“We don’t know what kind of turnout we’re going to get as far as those supplies go, but hopefully if we have a good turnout and it’s well received this year, that’s something that we can look at in the future,” she said.

Not only will the drive help students starting school this fall, but also those who join the school in the middle of the year, Gardeman said.