FPS sees COVID decline, remains vigilant

Numbers of student and staff absences due to illness have been dropping at Fremont Public Schools.

But school officials and staff remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday, FPS released information relating to students and staff being absent due to the coronavirus.

The release also touches on quarantine numbers, community testing and vaccine availability.

As of Thursday, 22 students were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with 58 others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case.

The total number of students out of school on Friday for any illness is 153.

Two employees were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with one employee being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of employees who were not at work on Friday for any reason is 36.

These numbers show an apparent decline in the number of cases, quarantines and absences amongst students and staff.

Exactly a month ago, FPS had 38 positive COVID tests among students, 82 students in quarantine and 219 students who were absent for any illness.

Among staff, the number of positive cases stood at 11. Four employees were in quarantine and 53 were not at work for any reason.

This data shows during the past month the number of students out with any illness dropped by more than 70 with staff absences dropping by 17.

Though this data seems promising, Brad Dahl, associate superintendent at Fremont Public Schools, believes it represents maintenance more than recovery.

“I don’t know if this drop is significant. I mean we are talking about 20 or so students out of over 5,000. It isn’t that significant from a standpoint of those kinds of numbers,” Dahl said.

Data showing that the current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of FPS’s student body and staff.

“I think we are holding it. I think because of mitigating factors we have in place like handwashing, cleaning, social distancing and screening people before they come into the buildings have helped us manage,” Dahl said.

He cited cooperation with a community partner.

“We work with Three Rivers Health Department and sometimes we mask. A couple of times this year we had a couple of kids come up positive and if we have more than three kids in a certain team come up positive then we mask in those scenarios, Dahl said. “I think all of those practices have helped us effectively manage the virus.”

Three Rivers Public Health is offering community vaccine clinics on the following days:

On Tuesday, Jan. 4 _ 3:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Elementary School.

On Thursday, Jan. 6 _ 3:30-6:30 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine.

Three Rivers is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness on the following days:

Testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1-5:30 p.m. Fridays at 210 East Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza location.

“We need to continue to be vigilant and proactive,” Dahl said. “I think we have to continue to evaluate our safety measures. It’s a virus and it will continue to mutate and as a result we have to be aware of that. We have to continue to mitigate what is affecting our staff and our students.”

