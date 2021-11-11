FPS student cited for a terroristic threat

A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.

The Fremont Police Department notified FPS of a non-descript terroristic threat made by a student who formerly attended Fremont Middle School and is currently attending a program in the Main Street/Lenihan Building. The student shared with two other students via online live chat that he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday.

FPD made contact with the student and his parent overnight and it was determined that the student did not have access to a real gun. The picture shared with his friend was that of a realistic toy gun. The student was cited for making a terroristic threat. The student will not be at school for the foreseeable future, the statement said.

The original report, made to the Fremont Police Department, came from a parent of the student with who the individual shared the threat and picture.

The district applauded the student in the release for being willing to talk to a parent and the parent for being willing to contact the local police.

Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department continue to take student and staff safety very seriously and continue the message to our students and families “if you see something, say something and if you know something, tell an adult.”

