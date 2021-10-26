FPS summer school statistics show positive results for students

Kevin Eairleywine knows students greatly benefitted from summer school this year.

Fremont Public Schools had a Student Success Academy, which takes place in two sessions during a six-week period from June to July.

“We saw dramatic improvements in learning retention,” said Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and administrative operations.

During the course of the two sessions, students who attended all dates showed major increases in their RIT scores which correlates with learning gaps being bridged and information retention improved.

The RIT score is what FPS uses to monitor not necessarily student intelligence, but student growth.

Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning, explains how this system works in action.

“Over the year, we use these scores and tests to monitor where the students are at, we see what they are ready to learn and what they might not be ready for. This way we can adequately know where our students are at and what more we can do for them,” Heineman said.

FPS provides a wide variety of extracurricular education opportunities during summer break.

Almost all summer programs run by FPS are free, with some programs being paid for and others requiring an invitation based on their grades, RIT scores or other evaluations.

The paid-for summer programs include Camp Invention, a summer camp program focusing on STEM skills, and Drivers Education.

Eairleywine said these programs are tuition based for a reason.

“The tuition-based programs are usually only outside groups; We just host them in Fremont,” Eairleywine said. “It’s very akin to a camp.”

Eairleywine explained FPS’s focus.

“Our priorities are all about intervention or trying to reduce a learning gap,” Eairleywine said. “We want to extend any learning opportunities, so no matter what we reduce the costs for parents whenever possible. Drivers ED on the other hand is very simple. Regular teachers or staff host them. The payment or tuition is how the teachers are paid along with insurance on the vehicle, gas and many other factors.”

Though the biggest summer programs have seen increases in learning retention, Eairleywine said combining the programs into one larger and longer program is unnecessary.

“We have considered a full-length summer school program, but we’ve looked at data on attendance,” he said. “Can we find teachers, can we find kids? It’s conceivable, maybe a six-week school program, but many of the students that attend our first Student Success Academy session attend the second anyway. Which adds up to six weeks in the end.”

The final statistics also detailed the sheer number of faculty and students involved in summer programs during the past year.

During the summer, including all of the programs, more than 1,100 students participated with 94 teachers and 75 paras. More than 650 hours of learning took place.

“The number of staff we have that are willing to participate in this is incredible,” he said.

Eairleywine commended them for their dedication.

“That time of year where most other families and teachers are looking at vacations and spending time with their kids, these people commit to our community and our children’s education,” he said. “It’s amazing,” Eairleywine said.

