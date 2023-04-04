Elk tag to be auctioned off

A bull elk tag will be auctioned off by the Nebraska Big Game Society on May 4 in Lincoln.

The 12th annual meeting and auction will be at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 O St.

Residents and nonresidents are eligible for the bull elk tag. The high bidder will receive a bull elk tag valid in any elk management unit during a 2023 open bull elk season; legal weapons for that season must be used.

Additional items and outdoor experiences will be auctioned at the event. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for wildlife conservation, research and big game hunting opportunities in the state.

Tickets for the banquet are $100 each or $800 for a table of eight guests. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m., and the auction begins at 7:15 p.m.

Send requests for tickets or to register as a call-in bidder, including phone number, to nbgs11@gmail.com. For more information, visit nebiggame.org.

Immunization, WIC clinic set for April 12

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 12 at First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, in Blair.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding, or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com.

NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area. The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year.