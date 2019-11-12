Amanda Westergaard knows Christmas decorations may not be the most-needed items for flood survivors.
But they can help make the season much brighter, especially for those who lost everything.
So Westergaard, a realtor at Keller Williams in Fremont, has been gathering items for those affected by the flood.
A variety of items are available, including ornaments, trees, wreaths, lights, Christmas stockings and other decorations.
The items are available for free from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the company’s office at 900 E. Military Ave. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a box to carry the decorations they select.
Westergaard also plans to post more shopping times and updates via a Facebook page called Christmas Related Donations for Flood Victims.
The site even includes some photos of the decorations.
Westergaard, who’s from Craig, said she got the idea for the project when she went to the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Revisited sale.
The event is the group’s annual fundraiser.
At the sale, Westergaard bought Christmas items for her mom and sister, who are flood survivors from North Bend.
“They lost everything,” she said.
While shopping, she told auxiliary members that it was too bad the event couldn’t have been promoted more toward flood victims, who’d lost so much. It would have been a good way for them to get Christmas decorations.
Auxiliary members called Westergaard after the sale and asked if she could distribute what was left among flood victims.
She agreed.
You have free articles remaining.
“It exploded from there,” she said.
Westergaard began brainstorming with friends to determine how the results could be maximized.
She created and took a stack of flyers and postcards with event information, which she left at Brady’s Meats & Foods store in Fremont, the Faith Food Pantry at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Hooper and the Nickerson fall festival.
Friends and family members spread the word about the items and she began receiving phone calls from people wanting to donate more artificial trees and décor.
She’d eventually have five pickup truck loads of donations.
On Monday, Westergaard and fellow realtor Jan Nicola looked over several items.
Cheery snowmen wearing scarves peered out at visitors from one large table. Stuffed toy snowmen and penguins filled a couch nearby.
Plump Santas and more snowmen covered a long table in a back room.
Westergaard recently spoke with a woman, who was concerned that she wouldn’t be able to get some items because she’s an older flood survivor and doesn’t have any children.
“She really feels like people have forgotten what happened and have forgotten about them,” Westergaard said.
Westergaard told the woman that she was welcome to come and select items.
“You deserve to be happy and have some cheer,” Westergaard added.
Westergaard hopes the decorations will help flood survivors finish the year on a better note and know that they haven’t been forgotten.