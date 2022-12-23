 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Free Christmas tree recycling option offered

  • 0

If you bought a real tree for your Christmas celebration this year, you might wonder how you’re going to dispose of it after the holidays.

Here’s where the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Fremont Beautiful can help.

The two are offing free Christmas tree recycling. Trees may be dropped off any time from Saturday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 8, in the Lenihan building parking lot, between Ninth and 10th streets on the east side of Broad Street.

This recycling opportunity is for real trees only.

“Keep Fremont Beautiful appreciates our wonderful partnership with the City of Fremont, especially in regard to opportunities like this, which improve the health of our community environment,” said Casey Vaughan, KFB executive director.

Ornaments, wire, stands and plastic bags must be removed from the trees.

People are also reading…

S2 Refuse and Recycling has donated its services again this year to provide trash receptacles at the drop site so unwanted items can be disposed of prior to the recycling of the trees.

Vaughan appreciates the partnership with the S2 company.

“S2 Refuse and Recycling offered their services at the drop site a few years ago, and have continued to assist since,” Vaughan said. “Placing trash receptacles near the corral has been a great tool in combating contamination and preventing litter.”

Collected trees will be ground up into wood chips and used as mulch throughout the Fremont Parks system.

“Recycling real Christmas trees helps households reduce their waste output, which in turn saves landfill space,” Vaughan said. “An added benefit of recycling trees locally is that once they are ground up, they are used throughout the Fremont Parks system.”

The environmentally friendly drop-off has taken place in the city since 1989.

Last year, 250 to 300 trees were recycled.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia flooding: Those who stay adapt to increased flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News