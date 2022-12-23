Free Christmas tree recycling option offered

If you bought a real tree for your Christmas celebration this year, you might wonder how you’re going to dispose of it after the holidays.

Here’s where the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Fremont Beautiful can help.

The two are offing free Christmas tree recycling. Trees may be dropped off any time from Saturday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 8, in the Lenihan building parking lot, between Ninth and 10th streets on the east side of Broad Street.

This recycling opportunity is for real trees only.

“Keep Fremont Beautiful appreciates our wonderful partnership with the City of Fremont, especially in regard to opportunities like this, which improve the health of our community environment,” said Casey Vaughan, KFB executive director.

Ornaments, wire, stands and plastic bags must be removed from the trees.

S2 Refuse and Recycling has donated its services again this year to provide trash receptacles at the drop site so unwanted items can be disposed of prior to the recycling of the trees.

Vaughan appreciates the partnership with the S2 company.

“S2 Refuse and Recycling offered their services at the drop site a few years ago, and have continued to assist since,” Vaughan said. “Placing trash receptacles near the corral has been a great tool in combating contamination and preventing litter.”

Collected trees will be ground up into wood chips and used as mulch throughout the Fremont Parks system.

“Recycling real Christmas trees helps households reduce their waste output, which in turn saves landfill space,” Vaughan said. “An added benefit of recycling trees locally is that once they are ground up, they are used throughout the Fremont Parks system.”

The environmentally friendly drop-off has taken place in the city since 1989.

Last year, 250 to 300 trees were recycled.