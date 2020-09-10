Free community paper shredding event set Sept. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casey Vaughan sees a two-fold benefit to paper shredding.

For one, it helps protect people’s identities when their information-sensitive papers are safely shredded.

And it helps protect the environment by conserving natural resources.

“Recycling your paper saves energy and helps reduce greenhouse emissions and also helps keep some of the landfill space freed up for waste that cannot be recycled,” said Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.

The public is invited to take part in a free Community Shred Event from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St. The event is sponsored by Nye Health Services.

There is a limit of two boxes or approximately 50 pounds of information-sensitive paper per person.

To participate, people stay in their vehicles. They pull up to the site in their vehicles and pop open the trunk if the paper is in it. Or they may direct volunteers to which door they should open to get the papers from the vehicle.

Volunteers take the paper to be shredded, which will be put into a dumpster.