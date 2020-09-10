Free community paper shredding event set Sept. 26

Casey Vaughan sees a two-fold benefit to paper shredding.
For one, it helps protect people’s identities when their information-sensitive papers are safely shredded.
And it helps protect the environment by conserving natural resources.
“Recycling your paper saves energy and helps reduce greenhouse emissions and also helps keep some of the landfill space freed up for waste that cannot be recycled,” said Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
The public is invited to take part in a free Community Shred Event from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St. The event is sponsored by Nye Health Services.
There is a limit of two boxes or approximately 50 pounds of information-sensitive paper per person.
To participate, people stay in their vehicles. They pull up to the site in their vehicles and pop open the trunk if the paper is in it. Or they may direct volunteers to which door they should open to get the papers from the vehicle.
Volunteers take the paper to be shredded, which will be put into a dumpster.
Paper Tiger Shredding of Lincoln, which recycles 100% of the paper it shreds, will be at Nye Pointe that day. Truck mechanisms lift the dumpster with the paper, which is dumped into the truck where it is shredded onsite.
Participants will be able to leave once they’ve dropped off their paper.
“It’s pretty simple,” Vaughan said. “It goes fast. It goes smoothly and it does help if people stay in their cars and allow the volunteers to take the paper out.”
The shredded paper is taken to Lincoln where it is baled and sent to a paper mill for processing and made into napkins, paper towels and toilet paper.
Vaughan also encourages the public to help close the recycling loop by purchasing products made from recycled paper such as napkins, printer paper, toilet paper and paper towels.
Typically, information on the product packaging will indicate if it’s made from recycled products.
This will be the last paper-shredding opportunity this year, but each spring Pinnacle Bank hosts a community paper shred. Nye Pointe will host another paper shred in the fall of 2021.
“It is very important to take advantage of this opportunity that is offered to our community twice a year,” Vaughan said.
Only information-sensitive documents are accepted. Documents that don’t contain personal information can be placed in curbside recycling receptacles.
Keep Fremont Beautiful is a public education nonprofit organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices and engaging people in taking greater responsibility for improving the community environment.
More information is available at keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com or keepfremontbeautiful.org or 402-941-6122.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.