Free COVID Tests & soaring numbers of cases across Fremont

Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases, even as people across the country now can order free testing kits, courtesy of the federal government.

The Three Rivers District includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration confirmed that the website https://www.covidtests.gov/ is up and running, with its official launch happening the following day.

The administration has ordered more than 1 billion tests.

Each residential household in the U.S. can order four COVID-19 tests from the United States Postal Service.

With test-at-home being easier to access, Three Rivers encourages citizens to order tests.

The health department also announced that it is “continuing to see a record number of COVID cases across its jurisdiction” according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.

“Three Rivers Public Health Department reminds individuals that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remains the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community,” Uhing said. “Vaccinated and boosted individuals, who do get the virus, are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

Uhing also stated in a news release that people should “continue taking other preventative measures including wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and practicing good hand washing to help prevent the spread of illness.”

Three Rivers said it is offering all vaccines at its walk-in clinics, including those for children age 5-11.

The clinic times, dates and locations are as follows:

Noon to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

3-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 29, Fort Calhoun High School, 5876 County Road P43, Fort Calhoun.

Three Rivers also has testing in a collaborative partnership with Total Wellness.

The testing site is a drive-through at 210 E. Military Ave., and appointments can be made on Total Wellness’s website. Uhing said “due to the large demand for testing kit, citizens must have an appointment to be tested.”

The testing hours for the Three Rivers/Total Wellness operation are as follows:

1-5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21.

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25.

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27.

1-5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28.

Uhing said results from at-home-testing should be taken seriously, and for citizens to not use an at-home-test and then go to a health department to confirm it.

“Bottom line is if somebody tests positive from home, take those results and go with it due to the limited amount of testing resources we have right now,” Uhing said.

