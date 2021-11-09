Free document shredding will be offered on Saturday in Fremont

Free document shredding is being offered to the community from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the east parking lot of Trinity Lutheran School located at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont. Bring your sensitive tax, bank or financial records from home to be shredded right in front of you. Everyone from the Fremont area is invited.

The types of documents typically shredded include bank statements, tax records, credit card statements, invoices, and anything with your name and address on it. Individuals can bring up to five boxes. No cardboard or plastic can be shredded.

The event is hosted by Trinity Lutheran School, with the shredding service provided by First State Bank & Trust Company of Fremont. Free will donations will be accepted that morning to help support Trinity Lutheran School.

