Free entry being offered to Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area

Lake Wanahoo offers free entry
The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District will be offering free entry to Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area through April 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Located just north of Wahoo off U.S. Highway 77/Nebraska Highway 92, Lake Wanahoo offers camping, no wake boating, fishing, hiking, biking, disc golf as well as the opportunity to simply get out and enjoy the outdoors.
For more information, call 402-443-4675 or email egottschalk@lpnnd.org or lsabatka@lpnnrd.org.
— Tribune staff