Reservations are being taken for the garden spots this spring at 2438 E. 12th St. in Fremont.

The size of each garden is approximately 20 feet by 20 feet. It is also acceptable for two families to share a garden spot.

While there is no charge, it is requested that some of your produce is donated to a charity or to someone in need.

If you are interested, call 402-721-8279.