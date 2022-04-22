Free Girl Scouts Sprouts Festival coming to Fremont

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is bringing Girl Scouts Sprouts Festival to Fremont. Open to all families, the festival will offer treats, engaging activities, and fun-themed booths that will give attendees a glimpse of what Girl Scouts is all about.

Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership if they register at the event. Along with memberships, free tree sprouts will be given to the first 100 families.

Attendees are welcome to stop by any time from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Contact Rana Forrest at rforrest@girlscoutsnebraska.org with any questions.

